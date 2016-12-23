OPINION: More ‘Smart Meter’ Nonsense from LPEA

By Cathy Justus

Yesterday, I received a message on my machine from LPEA saying that the current time of use (TOU) electric meters could not be programmed to the new 2017 expanded times. I called LPEA back and talked to a lady about this. She said, yes, this was true, and that anyone wanting to stay on the TOU program would have to have an AMI (Smart Meter) installed or they would have to be on the regular 12.5 cents per kilowatt hour residential rate program.

This does not make sense. The current TOU meters are set to differentiate between the off-peak and on-peak usage. It is the smart meters that everyone else has for the regular usage. So, what this boils down to, in my mind, is that they are wanting everyone to have a smart meter whether on TOU or the regular usage program.

In LPEA’s WATT’S UP magazine, there have been a couple articles by LPEA CEO Mike Dreyspring and Rates Manager Dan Harms, touting the upcoming new 2017 TOU added times. They brag how great the added hours are going to be for the people on this program.

To me, these articles are blatantly lying by telling only half the truth. Yes, there will be added hours at the lower kilowatt price but I am now told you will have to have a “Smart Meter” installed to stay on the time of use program. In yet another article by Dreyspring he says “people at LPEA who are passionate about serving you”… that “You have a say in the governance of the organization. As a member you own it”…

And “Cooperatives give people they serve, choice”….

And “I love working for a cooperative. It has taught me the importance of doing my part, whatever I can, to serve and help others. For cooperative employees — your LPEA employees — that’s a way of life.”

Mr. Harms, in his article says, “Some say that true win-win deals are hard to come by… LPEA’s Time-of-Use program is an exception to this. In 2017, LPEA will significantly enhance our TOU programs.”

What about any of these statements do you believe, after what I was told this afternoon about having to have a smart meter to be on the TOU program? I don’t believe these TOU meters can’t be programmed, which is what I was told. Someone had to do it in the first place. And tossing these meters is a waste of money, too. This all sounds like a threat to me.

I was told there would be someone calling me next week, for me to talk to. We need to have a deluge of calls to LPEA complaining. This is OUR co-op. Forcing us to have a meter that does physical harm (AMI smart meter) to us and our families is out of the question — and throwing away good meters, because they think a new time frame for TOU use is so much better, is ridiculous.

I think they are wanting to phase out any meter readers (quarterly) and have been brainwashed by the industry to get smart meters in everywhere, no matter what — and not telling us the whole truth is part of the scheme.

I am going to tell them I will continue with the same TOU times on my existing meter and continue to read my meter. They will probably argue and say that can’t be done, but I will not have smart meters installed on my house and barn.

Please contact LPEA and complain. Our voices are what is going to put a stop to this nonsense and the intimidation they are using. Don’t just sit back and figure someone else will do it. Grass roots movements can make a difference only if people do their part. They can and do work, everyone just has to make the effort.

What will be their next step if we let them get away with this nonsense now?

Thank you all.