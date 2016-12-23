How You Can Help with Town’s Comprehensive Plan Update

The Town of Pagosa Springs has just begun the roughly six-month process to update its Comprehensive Plan and with that will come an extensive public involvement effort. This will be a vision plan for the entire community and YOUR involvement is critical to its success.

Currently, there are at least eight (8) meetings planned through June for you to participate in shaping the Comprehensive Plan. These include such topics as public art potentially creating an Arts District, how to connect the Riverwalk through Town, the Town to Pagosa Lake Trail, San Juan River Master Plan, parks and recreation, and much more.

Watch the Town’s Comprehensive Plan Update 2017 project page for updates at TownOfPagosaSprings.com.

How can you get involved? The comprehensive planning process has only just begun and there will be many opportunities to get involved. There are several public open houses, public meetings, and surveys planned throughout this project’s undertaking. If you would like to stay up to date with the Comprehensive Plan project, please subscribe to the e-notices system on the Town’s website, watch the Town’s Facebook page, and the Daily Post for project updates.

To sign up for automatic E-Notices, go to TownOfPagosaSprings.com, E-Notices in lower left corner and click “read more” and then sign up for at least the Comprehensive Plan Update 2017… or the All Notices option.

We look forward to seeing you at upcoming community meetings!

James Dickhoff

Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Department Director