Pagosa Trail Council Seeking Board Members

We need a few good men and women to join the board of the Pagosa Area Trail Council. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, this is one way for you to give back. We have a monthly board meeting … and other meetings only if there is a good reason.

Mostly, we want to be outside.

2017 Board Vacancies

Duties of the Secretary – the Secretary shall:

Attend all meetings of the Board, any special meetings, all general meetings and act as the clerk thereof.

Serve as a voting member of the Board.

Have custody of the records of the Council.

Arrange for the filing of papers and reports as required by law.

Turn over to his/her successor all records and property at the time of leaving office.

Duties of the Membership Secretary – the Membership Secretary shall:

Attend all meetings of the Board, any special meetings and all general meetings.

Serve as a voting member on the Board.

Receive and keep a record of membership.

Shall promote education to the membership as to the needs and benefits of area trails, trail systems, work projects and related activities and/or events.

Shall turn over all records and property to his/her successor at the time of leaving office.

Duties of the Public Information Officer – the Public Information Officer shall:

Attend all meetings of the Board, any special meetings and all general meetings.

Serve as a voting member on the Board.

Prepare all communications and articles recommended by the Council and place them in appropriate media.

Shall turn over all records and property to his/her successor at the time of leaving office.

Members-At Large – The duties of the Members-At-Large shall include attending all meetings of the Board, any special meetings and all general meetings; serve as a voting member on the Board; and assist with all committees and projects as assigned by the President.

Please forward your Letter of Interest to PATC President Stacy Boone at Info@StepOutdoorsColorado.com by January 1, 2017.

The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) is a volunteer run 501(c)(3) organization which functions as the clearinghouse of organization and coordination for all of the trail user groups in Pagosa Springs. This is the place where all trail users are respected and come together, work together and work to meet the goal of keeping our trails open and valuable to the entire community.

We have a number of goals in 2017. Those goals include:

Continue to facilitate a biannual Roundtable that includes all trail user groups

Continue to function as the liaison for all user groups to develop own work projects and to assist with marketing those projects in an annual calendar

Coordinate the 2017 Public Lands Day with a volunteer committee

Offer training opportunities that benefit all user groups

Be a representative user club for hikers and the associated trail work projects

For more information, please visit https://pagosatrails.org/about/ or contact:

Stacy Boone, President, 970-946-5001, Info@StepOutdoorsColorado.com