LIBRARY NEWS: ‘Hot Chocolate Hullabaloo’ Today

Today (Thursday. December 22) from 4-6pm, the staff of the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library hopes you, your family and friends will attend a free all-ages Hot Chocolate Hullabaloo event — when you can design, build and decorate your own gingerbread house while enjoying hot chocolate and celebrating the winter season.

Please join us for this special holiday gathering.

Kids from K-fifth grade have two fun events to look forward to next week. On Thursday, December 29 from 10-11am, therapy dogs Penny and Cassia will be at the library to listen to you read your favorite stories. Then Friday, December 30 from 2-3pm you’ll have boxes, tape and scissors – cardboard galore ready to be transformed into any fun or useful thing you can think up.

Holiday closures

Your library will be closed December 24-26 so the staff can celebrate the holidays with family and friends. Also, the library will close at noon on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31).

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Free tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday 10 a.m.-noon and Tech Thursday 2-4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions. Note: No Tech Time on Tuesday, December 27.

Free teen gaming

Teen gaming happens Tuesdays from 4 – 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks. Note: No teen gaming on Tuesday, December 27.

Special note re storytimes

Storytimes are on a holiday break from December 21-31, replaced by open play from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21 and 28 for kids of all ages. We’ve got plenty of fun toys, puppets, puzzles and more that will be available for this hour of open playtime. Socialize, pretend, play and pick up a few books while you are here.

CDs

“Odessa Ski” by Clive and Dirk Cussler is a Dirk Pitt adventure. “Turbo Twenty-three” by Janet Evanovich is the latest in the Stephanie Plum bounty hunter series. “Nest” by Terry Goodkind is a thriller. “No Man’s Land” by David Baldacci is a special agent John Puller thriller.

Nonfiction

“The Hero is You” by Kendra Levin is a how-to book for writers. “The First World Oil War” by Timothy C. Winegard explores the importance of oil in recent history. “The Earth is Weeping” by Peter Cozzens is an epic story of Indian wars for the American West.

DVDs

“The Complete Beginner’s Guide to Knotting” by Nici Beason provides close-up videos to help you learn at your own pace. “Kennedy” is the complete mini-series starring Martin Sheen. “Courageous” honors law enforcement officers. “The Bridge” is Karen Kingsbury’s complete Hallmark story. “Oliver!” is the classic Charles Dickens’ Academy Award-winning musical. “Racing Extinction” is a documentary about the international wildlife trade.

Other novels

“Moonglow” by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon was inspired by stories told by the author’s dying grandfather. “The Seventh Plague” by James Rollins is a Sigma Force adventure. “The Flame Bearer” by Bernard Cornwell is the latest in the author’s violent historical saga. “The Fate of Tearling” by Erika Johansen is the third and final volume of the Tearling trilogy. “Innocents and Others” by Dana Spiotta follows to long-time women friends who are filmmakers. “Den of Wolves” by Juliet Marillier continues the Blackthorn and Grim fantasy series. “The Last Song of Dusk” by Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi explores love in its many guises. “The Marshall of Santa Fe” by Ralph Garlin is a western.

Free programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Free downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we have purchased IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Vondra Doherty and Bob Lecours.

Quotable Quote

“Find a way to say yes to things. Say yes to invitations to a new country, say yes to meeting new friends, say yes to learning something new. Yes is how you get your first job, and your next job, and your spouse, and even your children. Yes is what keeps us all young.” – Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/