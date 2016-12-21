Martinis and Mistletoe at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts

By Dale Scrivenger

Thingamajig Theatre Company enters its third performance week of the holiday season with something for everyone at the Pagosa Sprigns Center for the Arts. Playing in repertory The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and The SantaLand Diaries have the perfect mix of laughs and sentiment to satisfy your heart’s desire.

Whether you’re feeling naughty and mischievous (SantaLand Diaries)… or nice and traditional (Christmas Pageant)… we’ve got you covered!

In ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ we explore suburban life in America in the 1950s. When the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas Pageant, it seems everything that is sacred will be lost; and yet, through this motley crew of rough and tumble kids, the true meaning of Christmas is movingly rediscovered. Adapted from Barbara Robinson’s widely acclaimed contemporary Christmas classic, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever continues to delight kids and their family’s year after year. Featured a large cast of local youth, Christmas Pageant embraces the spirit of community and shows how the season of miracles can change us all.

What’s the recipe for a hilarious Christmas Season? Take David Sedaris’ hilarious, true story of working as a misguided elf at the Macy’s flagship store in New York City. Then, add returning guest artist and popular Thingamajig actor, James Scott. Sprinkle in inherent cynicism, gleeful wickedness, and an elf outfit. Bake at 420°. You’ll wonder how you survived the holidays before Thingamajig’s The SantaLand Diaries. Your funny bone may never recover from Mr. Scott’s infectious brand of humor! (Recommended for mature audiences…)

The year is almost over, but our season is still well under way. Your immediate support can help educate students and bring acclaimed actors, directors, and artisans to our stages. Thingamajig Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 organization. Your donation is tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Thank you for your support as the New Year approaches!

Thingamajig Theatre Company presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Rated G) by Barbara Robinson. Directed by Laura Moore. The SantaLand Diaries (Rated R) by David Sedaris, adapted by Joe Mantello. Directed by Tim Moore. Playing in rep December 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29 weekdays at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm.

For tickets and information visit pagosacenter.org or call 731.SHOW (7469)