EDITORIAL: Seeing the Forest for the Trees, Part Four

On the way out to the sawmill at the north end of Cloman Boulevard, Pagosa businessman J.R. Ford took me on a slight detour through the Cloman Industrial Park, where two new marijuana-growing operations are constructing their indoor facilities. One facility looks a lot like what you might expect for any ordinary year-round agricultural business: greenhouses, allowing free access to the Colorado sunshine that plants love.

The other facility also looks ordinary, but in a different sense of the word: an industrial-looking metal warehouse wherein the plants will obviously be grown under high intensity lights.

Nearby is another grow facility and retail shop: Good Earth Meds, our local pioneer marijuana business — the first in the County to be licensed, back in 2009.

Why these agricultural businesses are required to be located in an industrial park is one of the fascinating mysteries of Archuleta County government regulations.

But Mr. Ford and I hadn’t come to tour marijuana operations. We’d come to do a tour of the sawmill. And to view the potential site of a future “biochar” plant.

Within another minute or so, we were driving on a rutted snow packed road among monstrous piles of wood chips… and stacks of saw logs.

Nearby, a few metal buildings rose up out of the December snow, and the sound of saw blades could be heard. As we pulled up next to the largest building, I saw four men working at either end of a large orange “re-sawing” machine, cutting cants into smaller dimensional lumber. (A ‘cant’ is a log squared off on all four sides.)

Nearby — sitting idle at the moment — was the primary mill, where the logs are squared off into cants. The blade was impressively large.

In spite of the impressive amount of forestry products and machinery surrounding us, J.R. Ford sounded slightly apologetic.

“What we’re looking at is, we’re going to bring in a specialist in the spring, and he’s going to look at how to make the operation more efficient. We’re just not fast enough. The problem is, nobody here has ever done this. Not one person who works for us has ever worked in a sawmill before. We’re all learning…

“So we’re going to be looking at what equipment we could add, to make things go faster. We just need to be faster.”

The mill is having difficulties, at the moment, for a couple of reasons. One is the weather; some of the machines have a hard time with freezing temperatures.

The other problem is the growing popularity of the sawmill’s various ‘green lumber’ products. Despite the loads of neatly stacked cants and boards in the adjacent yard, the company is currently backlogged with orders.

This was not the operation J.R. Ford expected to be running, when he and some investors first began discussing the idea of renewable forest energy back in 2006. The idea, back then, was to create a small, local electricity generation company — producing maybe 5 megawatts of electricity from “biomass”: waste forest products.

Seven years ago — when the continued viability of the Pagosa Springs economy was seriously coming into question — Daily Post writer Glenn Walsh interviewed Mr. Ford about his innovative plans to produce both a healthier forest and locally-produced electricity.

“Everybody knows this forest has to be thinned,” Mr. Ford lamented. “It’s killing itself. And I can do it cheaper than anyone else.” Two-thirds cheaper than present methods used by the Forest Service, according to Mr. Ford: “$600-$1000 per acre treatment costs is what they are paying people to mow the forest today, and I can treat three times the acreage for that.”

The 5-megawatt plant, as initially planned, would utilize smaller, thinned-out trees from about 2,000 acres per year. Ford estimated there are probably 530,000 acres within a 50-mile radius of Pagosa. “About 160,000 of those acres potentially could be used for this project. Out of that we would use 60,000 acres over thirty years. And after thirty years, we can go right back and start thinning the same acres again.”

The business model needed to be “local” — based on a 50-mile radius of Pagosa Springs — for economic reasons, and also with the intention of creating local jobs.

“We have to be able to get our wood supply within a 50-mile radius of Pagosa Springs — and we will sell the electricity within a 50-mile radius of Pagosa Springs. We have stayed with a small local model, and I hope to put many of these [biomass plants] in small communities that need the jobs.” The 20 jobs in the forest and at the biomass plant would pay well above Pagosa’s long-depressed rate and could conceivably shave one percentage point off the local unemployment rate.

The proposed high-tech biomass plant would utilize a “gasifier” process to create “syngas,” and would emit minimal pollution and carbon dioxide — comparable to a clean-burning natural gas plant.

Anyway, that was the plan, back in 2009.

In the summer of 2012, Renewable Forest Energy was finally awarded a stewardship contract with the U.S. Forest Service — a contract that would provide enough “biomass” to make the electrical plant feasible. The company commenced thinning select areas in the National Forest, and started stockpiling the resulting wood chips to be used a fuel.

But the power plant project was stymied by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. The giant Colorado-based electrical cooperative threw up roadblocks to a plan whereby La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) would purchase the electricity created by Renewable Forest Energy. The LPEA board had expressed a willingness to purchase the power at a reasonable rate, but Tri-State — which consistently provides about 95% of LPEA’s electricity — essentially killed the deal by denying LPEA the right to purchase the power directly from Mr. Ford’s company.

Now, in 2016, the 40-acre site owned by Renewable Forest Energy is pretty well covered with massive piles of wood chips and huge stacks of saw logs.

There’s no plan, currently, to build an electrical plant.

The company is slowly improving its sawmill operations, and a light now appears visible at the end of that tunnel.

But what to do, with all those wood chips?

